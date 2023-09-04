Advertise
Fort Cavazos Fire Department monitoring 300 acre fire

By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Cavazos Fire Department is monitoring a 300 acre fire in the area of the Fort Cavazos range.

Winds upward of 40 MPH are carrying smoke from the fire into the City of Killeen, according to Fort Cavazos.

Crews will monitor the fire overnight and will do aerial water drops at sunrise.

No structures are in the area of the fire.

