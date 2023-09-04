Fort Cavazos Fire Department monitoring 300 acre fire

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Cavazos Fire Department is monitoring a 300 acre fire in the area of the Fort Cavazos range.

Winds upward of 40 MPH are carrying smoke from the fire into the City of Killeen, according to Fort Cavazos.

Crews will monitor the fire overnight and will do aerial water drops at sunrise.

No structures are in the area of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.