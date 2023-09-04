Advertise
Got fair fever? Big Tex can write you a doctor’s note

The State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Got fair fever? Big Tex can help you with that!

Preps are well underway for the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Sept. 29.

If you’re looking to attend during work or school hours, Big Tex is now offering a signed doctor’s note. The diagnosis – state fair fever.

The fictional cowboy will even leave your boss a voice message to help you make the case for a day off.

Fair officials note that although Big Tex isn’t a real medical doctor, he does know how to prescribe a good time at the fair.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

