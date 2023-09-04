Harker Heights radio show features Hawaiian pastor discussing destruction in Lahaina

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A minister from Harker Heights recently brought a pastor from Hawaii onto his gospel radio talk show. The two discussed the deadly fire that killed at least 112 people and left more than 2,200 buildings damaged in Lahaina.

Pastor Bulla Eastman currently lives in Hawaii and manages dozens of hotels throughout the islands.

”I was just in Lahaina just last week and there’s no words to describe what I saw,” Pastor Eastman said.

John Emerson from Harker Heights hosts the weekly segment on 98.5 KRGN called “Fathers Still Count with John Emerson.” He said he brought Pastor Eastman on recently to give Central Texans a firsthand account of what’s going on in Lahaina.

”In the body of Christ when one party suffers, everybody suffers,” Emerson said.

Pastor Eastman manages five hotels in the town of Kaanapali near Lahaina. Although he didn’t see any damage at any of his properties, 75 of his employees were among those who lost their homes and everything in them.

”They have nothing, nothing,” Pastor Eastman said.

He said despite the destruction, faith is what’s getting the people of Lahaina through all of this.

”It’s the hope of Christ that shines through all of us,” Pastor Eastman said. “The only way they’re going to make it through this is with Jesus.”

The two religious leaders, though separated by thousands of miles, now ask for prayer as the community continues to rebuild.

”We have to come together as one man and we’ll be more powerful than anything on the planet,” Emerson said.

Pastor Eastman has partnered with In His House of Restoration church in Maui to give back to those affected by the fires. To donate visit the church’s website and write “Maui fund” in the notes before submitting the donations. Checks can be mailed to Pastor Eastman at Free Inside Ministry PO Box 89253 Honolulu, Hawaii 96830.

