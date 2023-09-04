Killeen PD: 3 arrested following chase in stolen vehicle during attempted traffic stop

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three Killeen men are currently in jail after evading police in a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Killeen Police Department officers attempted at t approximately 9:21 p.m. Sept. 3 to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road on a stolen white Hyundai sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and continued to travel southbound on Trimmier Road at a high rate of speed.

“The suspect driver turned eastbound on Terrace Drive when he nearly collided with a marked police cruiser, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole and coming to a rest in a ditch,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s Spokeswoman.

According to police, three occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and were arrested without further incident.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

