Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen PD: 3 arrested following chase in stolen vehicle during attempted traffic stop

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three Killeen men are currently in jail after evading police in a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.

Killeen Police Department officers attempted at t approximately 9:21 p.m. Sept. 3 to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road on a stolen white Hyundai sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and continued to travel southbound on Trimmier Road at a high rate of speed.

“The suspect driver turned eastbound on Terrace Drive when he nearly collided with a marked police cruiser, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole and coming to a rest in a ditch,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s Spokeswoman.

According to police, three occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and were arrested without further incident.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.

Latest News

State Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference at the Houston Recovery Center on...
Here’s how Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will operate
The State Fair of Texas
Got fair fever? Big Tex can write you a doctor’s note
Louie the dog was surrendered to the Odessa Animal Shelter back in July.
West Texas dog rescued after a bullet was discovered in his throat
Waco Fire Department on the scene
Waco home fire under investigation