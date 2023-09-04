LIVE: SUV crashes into Texas Denny’s Restaurant, 23 injured

ROSENBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 23 people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Denny’s Restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas.

The Rosenberg Police Department began receiving calls at approximately 11:22 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Denny’s restaurant at 27960 Southwest Freeway.

According to police, the SUV crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside.

The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appeared to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing at this time.

