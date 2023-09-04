Near record heat later this week, but hopefully some relief next week!

Although you may be off today for Labor Day, our meteorologists are hard at work attempting to crank the heat up. Strike that. We’re hard at work willing a cold front to move through next week! We’ve notched 59 triple-digit days in 2023 and we have another 8 more days in the forecast. Although we’ll potentially setting new record highs Wednesday through Friday, an actual cold front could move through next week and bring us some rain AND potentially drop our temperatures into the low 90s (which is average!). Toasty temperatures are expected for Labor Day with morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s warming into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Highs for most will be near about 101°. Unfortunately, yesterday’s rain near and west of I-35 likely doesn’t make a return today. We still could see a stray shower or two, mainly east of I-35, but most should stay dry. Another low rain chance returns Tuesday, again mainly east of I-35, before the heat cranks up again with rain chances departing mid-to-late week.

Although we could see four straight days of record high temperatures, Wednesday through Saturday, Wednesday’s record is the least likely record to fall. We’re forecasting a high of 103° but the record is near 104°. Thursday’s record of 103° and Friday’s record of 101° will likely be eclipsed by a high of 104° and 106° respectively. Should we reach a high temperature of 106° Friday, it’ll be one of only 15 times we’ve seen a temperature that hot in September and it would be the hottest September day since September 25th, 2011. Yahoo. Saturday’s record high is 101°, but the high will likely drop to around 102°.

There are signs that the summer heat is finally going to crack a bit next week. A 10% chance of a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday as a pair of cold fronts misses our area just a bit to the east, but another frontal boundary should approach and maybe move through the area next week! The cooler weather from the potential frontal passages wouldn’t arrive until Tuesday and/or Wednesday, but scattered rain chances will be appreciable again Sunday through Wednesday. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing of the front and the amount of rain that could fall. This won’t be a drought-busting rain, but the extent of the rain coverage may not be limited to just a few cities and towns!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 59 5th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 61 days (1998) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 3rd

