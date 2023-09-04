Record-breaking heat returns this week

A few lucky Central Texans were able to see a few drops of rain fall from the sky Labor Day, but we were all unlucky in the temperature department as we had another round of triple digit heat. We are now at 6 days in a row of 100°+ temperatures and have officially hit the triple digit mark for the 60th time this year. We’re unfortunately forecasting triple digit heat to continue right through the weekend and we’re even expecting record breaking heat at that. Record highs are threatened from Wednesday through Saturday. We’re also expecting most Central Texans to remain dry for the rest of the week too. As we get ready to head back to work and school Tuesday morning, look for warm temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. The afternoon features more of the same. Look for a mix of sun and some clouds with temperatures ranging from 98° to 103° for the afternoon. Humidity levels will be on the rise and we’ll start to feel that sticky heat return across Central Texas. We could have heat indices between 105° to 110° - Especially for areas along and east of I-35. Also like we saw on Labor Day, a few showers could pop up east of I-35 during the afternoon and evening hours, but most remain rain-free.

After those minimal rain chances Tuesday, the faucet completely shuts off for Central Texas until we get into the weekend. The heat dome of high-pressure strengthens for the second half of the week - Which is what brings us the record breaking heat. There are signs that the summer heat is finally going to crack a bit next week as the high shifts further westward. A pair of cold fronts look to dive south by the end of the week into the weekend. Unfortunately those look to miss us and stay to our northeast. But as the fronts approach from the north, that could be enough to spark up a few showers and storms over the weekend. Forecast models are showing a front actually trying to move in by next Tuesday/Wednesday and that could be the front that finally brings our temperatures down and reintroduces better rain chances for our area. It’s still a bit too early to talk specifics on rain totals and the coverage for our area, but long term forecast models are showing rain and also highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday of next week - So we’ll definitely take it. We know this round of potential rain will not be drought-busting, but at least there are some signs of small changes heading our way. We’ll keep you updated!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 59 5th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 61 days (1998) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 18 10th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 19 days (1933)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 3rd

