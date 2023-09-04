Advertise
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell in hospice care, representative says

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on...
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (KVLY)
By ALIZA CHASAN
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CBS NEWS) - Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving hospice care treatment at home, a representative confirmed to CBS News Sunday.

The artist — whose band is known for hits including “All Star” and “Walkin’ on the Sun” — is being cared for by his fiancé, according to representative Robert Hayes.

“My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” Hayes said to CBS News.

Harwell was previously diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994. Harwell was with the band until 2021, when he retired. Zach Goode became the band’s frontman last year, according to Smash Mouth’s website. The band is also well known for its cover of the Monkee’s classic “I’m a Believer.”

The band has not yet publicly commented on Harwell’s condition.

