Tennessee man steals friend’s car with toddlers inside, strangers find them roaming street unsupervised

Alexander Givens, 21
Alexander Givens, 21(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping among other charges after he allegedly stole his friend’s car with her two twin sons inside, drove to a local park, and left them unsupervised to roam in the busy road until two Good Samaritans found them.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Memphis police officers were dispatched to the Union Avenue Kroger in response to a kidnapping of a woman’s three-year-old twins.

Officers spoke with the mother, who said she, her sons, and her friend, 21-year-old Alexander Givens, were at her house when Givens asked for a ride to Greenlaw Park. She said she agreed but wanted to stop by Kroger to pick up an Instacart order first.

The victim told police Givens agreed, so she loaded her toddlers into her car and the four traveled to Kroger.

She said she left Givens outside in the car with her twin boys as she went inside the store. When she returned, her car was missing along with Givens and her two children. The mother told police Givens sent her his location, which was the address for Greenlaw Park.

She then called police.

Officers arrived at Greenlaw Park to find the victim’s car and three-year-old sons with two strangers. The witnesses told police they saw the toddlers knocking on strangers’ doors and crossing busy streets alone.

One witness said he pulled the children from the street to keep them from being hit by oncoming traffic. Givens was reportedly at the scene when this all took place. The witnesses confronted him about the boys’ safety, to which he responded, “They are grown and they will be alright!”

Police arrived shortly after.

Givens was then arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, property theft $2,500-$10,000, and two counts of child neglect.

There is no bond information at this time.

Givens is due in court Tuesday.

