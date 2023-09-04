Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning.

Troopers arrived at the scene at approximately 2 a.m. Sept. 4 on Cowan Road where they found a white Dodge Pickup on its side with the passenger side up.

The investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cowan Road approaching a slight bend in the roadway where the driver was driving at an unsafe speed. According to DPS, open and closed alcoholic containers were observed in the vehicle.

“Both the front passenger and rear passenger were hanging out the window when the driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Sergeant Bryan Washko.

Hannah Brown, 20, and Megan Fink-Maxwell, 26, were declared dead at 2:13 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Both victims and the driver were not wearing seatbelts, while another passenger was wearing one.

The driver and the passenger were taken and treated at Baylor Scott & White for minor injuries, where they were also found to have been drinking prior to the crash.

A blood search warrant was created and executed at Scott & White Hospital. Autopsies were ordered on both victims. Blood and medical reports are pending.

