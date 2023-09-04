Waco home fire under investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded at around 6:05 a.m. Sept. 4 at North 32nd St. and Fort Ave. where a two-story home was engulfed in flames.

According to the Waco Fire Department, a car at the home was damaged by the fire

One person has been displaced and no one has been injured.

Crews are digging through debris to put hot spots as the fire is under control, according to Waco fire.

