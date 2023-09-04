Advertise
Yahoo! reports man allegedly uploaded 164 files of suspected child sexual abuse material

When asked by police why he had sent himself the images, Anderson replied, “Honestly, I don’t know why.”
(WNDU)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARNING: The article contains disturbing details.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular email service Yahoo! reported to authorities a man uploaded dozens of suspected child sexual abuse files through its services, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

In July, the email service alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a man had recently uploaded and sent 164 files containing potentially illegal material. The files were sent to and received by the same email address.

NCMEC forwarded the information to detectives with the MNPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program. The files were reviewed, and police identified 62 files that contained underage girls engaged in masturbation and sexual intercourse with adult males. Files also depicted the private body areas of underage girls.

One month later, police determined David Anderson, 47, was the subscriber of the email account used to send the files, according to the report. Anderson was interviewed by police and admitted that he was in control of the account when the files were sent.

Police showed the files to Anderson, who identified the girls’ ages as “ten to thirteen.” When asked why he had sent himself the images, Anderson replied, “Honestly, I don’t know why,” according to the report.

Anderson was taken into custody several days later on Sept. 3 and was released within a few hours. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

