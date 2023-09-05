Advertise
Animal Birth Control Clinic awarded free marketing campaign from TFNB Your Bank for Life

By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local animal clinic with a mission to provide access to affordable care for spay and neuter services, and preventative veterinary care says being a TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion is giving them the platform to share a message that affects the entire community.

The Animal Birth Control Clinic, also known as ABC, performed more than 11,000 spay and neuter surgeries in 2022 alone.

In addition to that, they also administered 24,000 vaccinations, put in over 5,600 microchips and gave over 7,500 heartworm tests, all with low-income families in mind.

Because of the important work they’re doing in Central Texas, they were chosen as a nonprofit by TFNB Your Bank for Life to receive a free marketing campaign and leadership training for a year.

Executive Director Carrie Spivey said with municipal money being cut, donations down, and the need for services up, the distinction couldn’t come at a better time.

“The awareness that this brings for the clinic’s work is just unbelievable,” Spivey said. “We’re so grateful.”

Spivey said the clinic is a nonprofit and is in need of donations. She reiterated that the organization maximizes every dollar donated.

“We need more veterinarian shifts. We need to double our capacity surgery wise to serve Central Texas the best way we can,” she said.

Lori Fogleman is the board vice president and said she got involved, not just because of her love for pets, but for the way in which they better the lives of humans.

“I appreciate the vision and the mission of this organization and the way that they love on not only animals, cats and dogs, but also the owners,” Fogleman said.

“It’s a health and well-being issue. It makes our city better.”

The Animal Birth Control Clinic was honored on the field as the first Charity Champion of the year in Baylor’s season opener at McLane Stadium against Texas State on Saturday.

