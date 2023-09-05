Advertise
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help round up loose horses along highway

The horses belong to Texas A&M’s famous Parsons Mounted Cavalry and are all accounted for and unharmed.
The horses belong to Texas A&M's Parsons Mounted Cavalry
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several horses belonging to Texas A&M’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry and safe and back where they belong after a nail-biting roundup on Tuesday morning.

Cell phone video to KBTX shows several of the horses that managed to get outside the organization’s gated facility along FM 2818 near F and B Road in College Station. The video also shows several people stopping alongside the highway to help safely herd the horses back into the gate.

The Good Samaritans are being credited with helping to save the horses that are often seen during game day activities at Kyle Field at Texas A&M University.

“With any livestock operation, there are some things that are bound to happen, no matter what precautions you take. We appreciate the people who stopped to help us gather our horses. Everyone is fine and we’re back in the saddle,” said PMC Site Manager James George.

