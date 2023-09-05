Chuck E. Cheese giving away over 500 birthday parties

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - Chuck E. Cheese is giving away over 500 kids’ birthday parties during its debut Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays to celebrate the time of year with the most birthdays.

Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at Fun Centers across the U.S. and Canada from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 with free entry.

During the event, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to award one lucky winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

An additional five winners from every location will receive a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation, totaling over $300,000 in prizes. Also, to plus up the fun on this big day, attendees can enjoy a special games offer of 30 free minutes of All You Can Play fun with the purchase of 60 minutes, valid all day on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Lucky winners of the Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package will receive All You Can Play games during the birthday party, a LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E., a ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star, two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, Dippin’ Dots® Ice Cream, complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours, 100 bonus E-tickets, goody bags, and pizza and drinks for adults attending the party.

“As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, our first Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will bring the joy of celebrating a birthday at Chuck E. Cheese to 500 lucky kids and their friends nationwide,” said Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason. “There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when the most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years.”

Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese has brought back its popular “Birthday Star Free” promotion, where the birthday boy or girl celebrates for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests.

