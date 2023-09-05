Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas

File Graphic
File Graphic(AP)
By KENNEDI WALKER
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Texas.

Health officials say covid hospitalizations are up 70% in the last month. Experts say this uptick shouldn’t make people panic, but to remain vigilant.

The virus is still highly contagious, especially if you have a weakened immune system.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease physician with Texas Health Resources, says the latest COVID symptoms are similar to a common cold.

“Most of the folks are just complaining of runny noses, cough, and some fever,” Dr. Bhayani said. “If an individual is feeling sick, they’re having symptoms, they should definitely take themselves out and isolate themselves.”

This summer, COVID is also on the rise nationwide. According to the CDC, COVID hospital admissions have increased for seven straight weeks and are expected to continue rising.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Texas State takes down Baylor in McLane Stadium opener

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County
On Friday, September 1 several state laws went into effect, including House Bill 898 which...
Penalties increased for violators of Slow Down, Move Over law
Game Preserve Fire - Smoke rising from pine plantation. Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service.
Firefighters making strides in containing 4,400-acre Game Preserve fire in Walker County
Young men from the Homestead Heritage Village prepare the Sorghum plants for their sugary syrup.
Sorghum Festival returns for Labor Day