COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Texas.

Health officials say covid hospitalizations are up 70% in the last month. Experts say this uptick shouldn’t make people panic, but to remain vigilant.

The virus is still highly contagious, especially if you have a weakened immune system.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease physician with Texas Health Resources, says the latest COVID symptoms are similar to a common cold.

“Most of the folks are just complaining of runny noses, cough, and some fever,” Dr. Bhayani said. “If an individual is feeling sick, they’re having symptoms, they should definitely take themselves out and isolate themselves.”

This summer, COVID is also on the rise nationwide. According to the CDC, COVID hospital admissions have increased for seven straight weeks and are expected to continue rising.

