Extreme heat this week... Some nice changes next week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Labor day may be the “unofficial end of Summer” but the extreme summer heat is going to hold of for a few more days! Wednesday through Saturday we will be near record highs, with the worst of the heat arriving Friday when we are expect to hit 107°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening, but that will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as we end out the workweek.

Fortunately there is finally some good news in the forecast. A decent cold front is set to move through Central Texas Tuesday. That front will bring us a chance for rain, and will likely drop our highs into the low 90s for a several days next week!

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 7 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023)		614thSpot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 61 days (1998)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)199thSpot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 21 days (2022)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 4th

