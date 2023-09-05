Extreme heat this week... Some nice changes next week!
Labor day may be the “unofficial end of Summer” but the extreme summer heat is going to hold of for a few more days! Wednesday through Saturday we will be near record highs, with the worst of the heat arriving Friday when we are expect to hit 107°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening, but that will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as we end out the workweek.
Fortunately there is finally some good news in the forecast. A decent cold front is set to move through Central Texas Tuesday. That front will bring us a chance for rain, and will likely drop our highs into the low 90s for a several days next week!
|Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
STREAK: 7 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023)
|61
|4th
|Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 61 days (1998)
|Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter
|26
|2nd
|Spot 1: 32 days (2011)
|Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)
|19
|9th
|Spot 1: 50 (1925)
Next: 21 days (2022)
|Record Streaks that Ended
|Count
|Ranking
|Record (Year)
|Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023
|56
|1st
|LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
|Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023
|71
|2nd
|2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
|Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023
|29
|Tied 5th With 1998
|Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
|Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023
|12
|4th
|Spot 1: 15 days (1934)
|Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures
|6
|August 9th - 14th, 2023
- Charts updated on September 4th
