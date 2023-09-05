Extreme heat this week... Some nice changes next week!

Labor day may be the “unofficial end of Summer” but the extreme summer heat is going to hold of for a few more days! Wednesday through Saturday we will be near record highs, with the worst of the heat arriving Friday when we are expect to hit 107°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening, but that will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as we end out the workweek.

Fortunately there is finally some good news in the forecast. A decent cold front is set to move through Central Texas Tuesday. That front will bring us a chance for rain, and will likely drop our highs into the low 90s for a several days next week!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 7 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 61 4th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 61 days (1998) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 19 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 4th

