Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

GRAPHIC: Man accused of keeping 7-month-old daughter in hotel room with her dead mom and drugs, authorities say

Troy Mahaffey was arrested on charges after police said he didn't report his girlfriend's death...
Troy Mahaffey was arrested on charges after police said he didn't report his girlfriend's death and endangered his child.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A man was arrested, accused of keeping his 7-month-old baby girl in the same hotel room with her dead mother’s body and not reporting the death, court records show.

Troy Mahaffey, 32, of College Hill, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of child endangering and failure to report a death.

Police said they found his girlfriend, 34-year-old Geri Mays, unresponsive on a bed when they conducted a well-check on her on Aug. 2 at Days Inn & Suites on Lebanon Road, according to a police incident report.

When officers first arrived, they said Mahaffey looked surprised to see them. They asked to speak with Mays, and Mahaffey told them “that’s what we just called for,” according to the incident report.

Mays was unresponsive on one of the two beds in the room, but he told police “she was passed out and then audibly laughed while saying it,” the report stated.

She died from a suspected drug overdose, court records show.

The baby, who is almost 8 months old, was found wearing a soiled onesie for a 3-month-old, according to an affidavit.

“She smelled of cigarette and marijuana smoke,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

The report said, “The formula inside her bottle was curdled, and she had an untreated diaper rash. (The baby’s) hair was matted and unkept as if she had not been bathed in quite some time. She was reluctant to straighten her legs as if she had been kept in a car seat for exorbitant periods of time. (The baby) never attempted to crawl or roll over when on the floor, which is inconsistent with age.”

First responders said Mays was found dead with “full rigor mortis with lividity present,” indicating she passed away several hours before police arrived.

Mahaffey claimed he found her only an hour or two before police arrived and “waited like 10 minutes” before trying to get help, according to the report. He also said he tried to put her in the tub “to try to bring her back and figure out what was wrong with her.”

He told police “she has cancer and that she was passed out and cold and blue,” the report stated.

In addition, he told police he did not have a car and claimed to have called “like 20 people despite earlier stating that his phone was dead,” the report reads.

Police determined Mahaffey gave evasive and “inconsistent” statements, the report said.

He also “never explicitly stated that he called the police or ambulance.”

Officers said Mahaffey “was a suspected drug dealer and had been selling drugs, specifically crack cocaine” to a man and woman who were in the hotel room and spent the night with him, Mays and their daughter, according to the report.

It goes on to say that “All parties had smoked crack cocaine last night, except for (Mahaffey) who smoked marijuana (with the child present).”

The couple privately admitted to police they arrived at the hotel the night before “and smoked crack and so did Mays.”

They said Mays had been awake at 5 a.m., and the man heard Mays and Mahaffey arguing and Mays complained her chest hurt. She refused an ambulance when she was asked if she needed one.

The couple said Mahaffey woke them up about 15 minutes before police arrived. They said they didn’t know she was dead but knew something was wrong because of the way Mahaffey was acting.

The couple said the well-check request may have come from someone in a nearby room because they were talking “very loudly.”

The baby was checked out by paramedics, taken to the police department and eventually released into the custody of child caseworkers at the Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services, police records show.

Police determined the man and woman in the room with Mahaffey were wanted on capias warrants related to court orders or judgments.

The Hamilton County Heroin Task Force said they found narcotics, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the room, including loose white powder, a piece of folded paper containing white powder, a white plastic baggie of white powder suspected to be heroin, and Xanax pills, according to the police report.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities expand search area for convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison
PA officials are expanding the search area for an escaped convicted killer. (CNN, KYW, WPVI, PA...
Manhunt for killer expands, new pics released
This undated photo provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shows...
Maker of rapid-fire triggers falsely told customers they are legal, judge says in preliminary ruling
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden will award the...
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical...
Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child