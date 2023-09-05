Advertise
Houston 12-year-old killed by 18-year-old following argument

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 12-year-old has died after being shot by an 18-year-old after an argument Monday evening in Houston.

Houston Police Officers were called at approximately 11:00 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 4100 block of Barberry Dr. near Scott Street, where they found the child in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

According to police, witnesses said he had been walking home from the store with his friends and got into an argument with an older teenager. The argument escalated, causing the victim to be shot several times.

The suspect is a Black man who is approximately 18 years old and was last seen in a khaki top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

