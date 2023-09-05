Advertise
Killeen ISD names new Assistant Superintendant for Human Resources

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources William Baker
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources William Baker(Killeen ISD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD announced William Baker is the district’s new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources as he will succeed David Manley, who retired from KISD.

In this role, he will oversee the employee recruitment and hiring process, as well as talent management, ensuring that the district strategically supports students and their families.

Baker’s journey began as a teacher and coach and culminated in his recent position as the Executive Director of Human Resources in Southwest ISD. In this capacity, he provided oversight not only for Human Resources but also for various other departments, including benefits, Title IX, employee grievances, investigations, and annual employee training. Additionally, he has developed and implemented numerous district procedures and policies to ensure compliance with federal and state employment laws.

Before joining Southwest ISD near San Antonio as the Human Resources Director, Baker served as an educational diagnostician, followed by an educational specialist at Education Service Center Region 20, and later as an intervention coordinator.

“Will Baker brings a professional touch to the Human Resources department. His deep expertise in strategically staffing our most vulnerable populations, including Special Education and bilingual programs, is truly exceptional. What sets him apart is his unique talent for evaluating programming from an HR perspective, enabling us to consider alternative staffing solutions to better address our evolving needs,” said Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

Mr. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, a master’s degree from Texas State University, and a Principal Certification from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

