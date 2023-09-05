Advertise
Killeen Police investigating Labor Day domestic disturbance shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Sept. 4 to the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a shot-fired disturbance.

According to police, a domestic disturbance was reported where one party was following the other party on the roadway and fired shots at their vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Assault, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash

