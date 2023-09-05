Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of another wave of jury duty phone scams

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another wave of phone scams involving scammers who tell victims they missed jury duty.

“The victims are given specific dates to actual jury duties they have been selected for, making it more believable for them,” the sheriff’s office said.

The caller, who is impersonating sheriff’s office deputies, further warns the victim that there will be a warrant issued for their arrest unless they go to an undisclosed kiosk and pay cash.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara reminds county residents his office will never call and attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act

Latest News

File Graphic
Killeen Police investigating Labor Day domestic disturbance shooting
Crews are battling a brush and structure fire in Lorena, Texas.
Grass fire in Lorena engulfs shop, home and several vehicles
Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese giving away over 500 birthday parties
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources William Baker
Killeen ISD names new Assistant Superintendant for Human Resources