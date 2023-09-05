McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of another wave of jury duty phone scams

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another wave of phone scams involving scammers who tell victims they missed jury duty.

“The victims are given specific dates to actual jury duties they have been selected for, making it more believable for them,” the sheriff’s office said.

The caller, who is impersonating sheriff’s office deputies, further warns the victim that there will be a warrant issued for their arrest unless they go to an undisclosed kiosk and pay cash.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara reminds county residents his office will never call and attempt to collect a fine over the phone.

