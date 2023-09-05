Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act

Latest News

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
KWTX News 10 at Six
Crews working to restore power after grass fire in Lorena
FILE PHOTO
Wednesday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas
FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building,...
Kansas newspaper’s lawyer says police didn’t follow warrant in last month’s newsroom search
The Animal Birth Control Clinic was chosen by TFNB Your Bank for Life to receive a free...
Animal Birth Control Clinic awarded free marketing campaign from TFNB Your Bank for Life