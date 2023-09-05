Paxton dealt early blow as majority of Texas senators reject motion to dismiss articles of impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s historic battle to remain in office suffered an early blow Tuesday as the vast majority of Texas senators rejected motions to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him, allowing the first removal trial of a statewide elected official in more than a century to proceed.

The votes on the motions to dismiss were among the first orders of business as Paxton’s impeachment trial kicked off in the Senate. While most of the votes on the 16 pretrials motions averaged 22-8 margins against dismissal, Paxton gained enough support to leave the final impeachment vote up in the air.

Paxton sat between two of his 12 lawyers, Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell, during the morning session. However, he was not present at the counsel table after the lunch break, bringing an objection from Houston attorney Rusty Hardin, an appointed special prosecutor with Dick DeGuerin.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the impeachment proceedings, conferred with legal counsel and others for a moment and explained that while Paxton was required to be present for the opening morning session, he is not required to be there for the entire trial.

Earlier Tuesday, Patrick ruled that Paxton did not have to testify if he chooses not to.

Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton, a senator, is required to attend the trial. However, she will not be allowed to vote.

Angela Paxton waved from the Senate floor to about two dozen Paxton supporters who were wearing red shirts and sitting in two groups in the Senate gallery.

State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, prays during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, her husband, in the Senate chambers at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Juan Figueroa | AP)

While the proceedings appeared to take on a carnival-like atmosphere, the gallery was not filled to capacity for Tuesday’s opening proceedings.

Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, opened the morning with a prayer, acknowledging the historic nature of the day.

“None of us have ever been part of a trial of this nature,” he said, while Patrick said it would go down in the “history books.”

The pretrial motions required a majority vote, but the most support a motion to dismiss received was 10 out of the 30 senators, with all 10 being Republicans.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and five other Republicans voted in favor of at least one motion to dismiss, but Birdwell sided with the majority voters on the other pretrial motions. Six Republicans voted for every motion supporting Paxton, including Paul Bettencourt of Houston, Donna Campbell of New Braunfels, Brandon Creighton of Conroe, Bob Hall of Edgewood, Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham and Tan Parker of Flower Mound.

The remaining seven Republicans voted with all 12 Democratic senators against each motion. If two-thirds of the voting members find him guilty of any of the charges, Paxton, who is suspended, will be removed from office.

Paxton, who recently won re-election by a wide majority, is accused of abusing his public office and has been under indictment since 2015 on securities fraud charges. While those charges remain pending, he is accused in impeachment counts with misuse of his office to help his friend and campaign donor, Austin real estate mogul Nate Paul.

Nate Paul, an ally of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was taken into custody by federal agents. (Source: World Class Real Estate/CNN)

Other allegations involve bribery and infidelity on Paxton’s part with an employee of Paul’s, Laura Olson.

In opening statements Tuesday afternoon, Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, chairman of the House impeachment committee, said his committee started an investigation of Paxton after Paxton, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, asked for $3.3 million in taxpayer funds to settle whistleblower claims filed against him by a number of his top lieutenants.

From that investigation sprang additional accusations of wrongdoing by Paxton and resulted in the Texas House voting in May to impeach Paxton, 121-23.

Murr, noting that Texas giant Sam Houston was elected president of Texas on this day in 1836, told the senators that Paxton is guilty of “grave official wrongdoing” and is not fit for public office.

“In Texas, we expect more from our elected officials than to merely not be a criminal,” Murr said. “These are shocking accusations.”

The case against Paxton has a lot of moving parts and a cast of characters that would make any Hollywood casting director envious.

Buzbee, a flashy personal injury attorney who successfully represented former Texas Gov. Rick Perry on state abuse of official capacity and coercion of a public servant charges, called the case against Paxton “a tale of sound and fury that signifies nothing.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee makes opening statements for the defense during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay | AP)

Taking a page from former President Donald Trump’s playbook, Buzbee said Paxton has been bashed by biased and inaccurate media coverage and he wondered aloud if Paxton would be able to get a fair trial.

“I do wonder: Are we going to get a fair trial here? Have you already decided? Ken Paxton has already been convicted in the press because of ignorance, innuendo and outright lies. The precedent set here could be perilous for any elected official in the state.”

Paxton was overwhelmingly re-elected, Buzbee said, adding that for 30 people to decide what 30 million people already decided was wrong.

“There is a right way to remove someone from office. It’s called vote against them,” he said.

Paxton’s trial, in a way, is a microcosm of Trump’s ignominious exit from office. Paxton and Patrick are Trump’s top two Texas allies, with Patrick serving as Trump’s state campaign chairman. Paxton tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Supreme Court and made a fiery speech at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Paxton insists he has done nothing wrong and is being persecuted by his political enemies. Like Trump, Paxton, too, has vowed to seek revenge against Republicans who he says have turned against him.

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right, and Tony Buzbee, left, during his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (Juan Figueroa | AP)

Cogdell, another of Paxton’s prominent defense attorneys, began his opening with tears in his eyes. He said his wife was suffering from health issues but insisted that he participate in the trial instead of staying home with her.

Cogdell waged a successful defense for Clive Doyle, a Branch Davidian who survived the massive inferno at Mount Carmel in 1993. He also was the only attorney to win an acquittal in the vast Enron prosecutions.

He reminded the senators that if they vote to convict Paxton, the evidence must be beyond a reasonable doubt, the same burden of proof required in death penalty cases.

On the other side of the aisle, DeGuerin represented David Koresh before he was killed in the fire at Mount Carmel and successfully defended former senator Kay Bailey Hutchison on alleged official misconduct charges. He also defended New York real estate heir Robert Durst on murder charges.

Hardin is well-known throughout the state and has represented former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on sexual misconduct allegations and former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, who was accused of lying to Congress about steroid use.

Paxton’s trial, which is expected to last eight to 10 days, will resume on Wednesday.

This is the first impeachment trial involving a statewide official in Texas since the Senate removed James “Pa” Ferguson as governor in 1917. The only other came in 1976 when O.P. Carillo, a state district judge from Duval County, was impeached in 1976 for misuse of public funds.

