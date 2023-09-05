Advertise
Sorghum Festival returns for Labor Day

Young men from the Homestead Heritage Village prepare the Sorghum plants for their sugary syrup.
Young men from the Homestead Heritage Village prepare the Sorghum plants for their sugary syrup.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The annual sorghum festival was held today in the Homestead Heritage Village, which is the first festival they have held since a fire destroyed one of their most popular restaurants.

Sorghum is a sugar syrup like the texture of molasses that comes from a plant that resembles sugar cane.

The homestead community harvests the crops which then get pressed at the festival, a tradition, according to manager Josh Wheeler, brings everyone together.

“For this festival, [the goal] is to provide an atmosphere for folks to come out on Labor Day weekend enjoy the outdoors in a kid friendly environment,” Wheeler explains, “and come out and do something with the whole family we just love seeing smiles on people’s faces”

Wheeler has been involved in the festival since 2013, however new volunteers are always eager to help.

Grady Phelan, who oversees the planning of the festival, shares that many young men, like his son, are essential to the festival.

“A lot of my help is young men, so my sons are here, a lot of sons from the community,” Phelan shares, “this is kind of a special time for them because they get to come up here and work together”.

From saddling horses to pressing sorghum cane, the help from the young volunteers is essential to the festival running smoothly.

The homestead heritage village also holds a thanksgiving festival, which they are planning to expand from three days to three weekends.

According to Wheeler “It’ll be kind of a holiday experience out here so it’s extending it to three weekends, I think it will be better, it will allow folks that if its bad weather one weekend hopefully it will be better the next.”

