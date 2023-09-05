Temple Police search for two suspects in theft at Marshall’s

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a theft.

The two suspects were part of a theft on July 3 at Marshall’s at 2112 Southwest H K Dodgen Loop.

Two women are each seen in photos provided by police carrying two bags with items allegedly stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254)298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.