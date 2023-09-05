Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they’re resuming

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.

Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It announced before 2 p.m. Eastern time that the ground stop on United flights had been lifted.

Before flights resumed, United said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries were “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.”

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 2% in afternoon trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck E. Cheese giving away over 500 birthday parties
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources William Baker
Killeen ISD names new Assistant Superintendant for Human Resources