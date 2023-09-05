Advertise
Waco man’s living testimony lights way to help others

This week's Be Remarkable takes us to Waco, where a man's living testimony is lighting the way to help others out of the darkness.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
“So, Richard has been a blessing since I’ve been here for about a year,” Wendy Macleod, Nominator.

Wendy Macleod nominated Richard Roberts for the Be Remarkable Award, not just because of the work he does as a peer support specialist for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, but also because of the way uses his authenticity to connect with people who need help.

Him being who he is, it’s not just his position it’s him as a person, that is willing to help anybody, that’s why i nominated him,” Wendy Macleod, Nominator.

At work, Richard’s mission is on life’s front lines of society’s reintegration.

“We have a program inside the McLennan County Jail, and we go in there, and we teach class; coping skills, behavioral health, relapse prevention, anything that will help them succeed. When they get out of jail, we continue to have contact with them, help them get their license, sober living house, because that’s really the biggest thing is that somebody need to support them,” Richard Roberts, Be Remarkable Winner.

And Richard has proven to be uniquely qualified to show people the way out.

“I used to be that person inside jail, in trouble with the law and then I found a program called narcotics anonymous and I started going there with a lot of support from my family, my sisters and my grandpas, I’ve been there and done that and I know what it takes to succeed,” Richard Roberts Be Remarkable Winner

And for bringing people together, while bringing the best out of them, Danile Stark Injury Lawyers honored Richard with a big thank you from the community.

“To be able to use your own story and your testimony to make an impact really is remarkable, and being remarkable really is one of our core values at Daniel Stark Law so we just want to recognize remarkable people in our community.  We want to donate $500 to your cause,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

