Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wednesday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday afternoon announced it is canceling all driver license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and noon “due to an ongoing outage of the driver license system.”

DPS said the outage is impacting all driver license services, including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

The outage is impacting all offices across the state, including the agency’s online portal.

All customers who made an appointment were being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment, DPS said.

DPS said it “continues working to identify the issue which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend” and its employees “are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Michael Trouten, 30, is charged with aggravated assault after he was involved in a brawl...
Suspect in custody after man is attacked with a baseball bat outside Temple store
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Elijah Jamal Craven
‘He started laughing’: Witnesses tell jurors Waco man fatally shot teen who refused to surrender gold watch
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
Paxton dealt early blow as majority of Texas senators reject motion to dismiss articles of impeachment
KWTX News 10 at Six
Crews working to restore power after grass fire in Lorena
The Animal Birth Control Clinic was chosen by TFNB Your Bank for Life to receive a free...
Animal Birth Control Clinic awarded free marketing campaign from TFNB Your Bank for Life
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Paxton dealt early blow as majority of Texas senators reject motion to dismiss articles of impeachment