Wednesday morning appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday afternoon announced it is canceling all driver license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and noon “due to an ongoing outage of the driver license system.”

DPS said the outage is impacting all driver license services, including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

The outage is impacting all offices across the state, including the agency’s online portal.

All customers who made an appointment were being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment, DPS said.

DPS said it “continues working to identify the issue which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend” and its employees “are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.”

