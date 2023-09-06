Advertise
2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash

By Warren Vause and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. when a Cessna 150K took off from the airport, and for unknown reasons, crashed, DPS said. Two people were on the plane, one was killed in the crash, and DPS said the other died while en route to the hospital.

DPS has secured the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

