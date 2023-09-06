Advertise
Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

