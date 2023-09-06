Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.(Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Department of Energy, MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says