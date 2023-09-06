Bryan restaurant owners seeking information about break-in and theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A burglary took place at OMG Seafood off of Texas Avenue and Eagle Pass Street.

The thief broke in through the drive-through window around 5 a.m. on Labor Day.

The restaurant owners say the suspect stole all the money in the cash registers, the safe, and even a tip jar, which equates to around $3,000.

The man was caught on camera with the restaurant’s security camera.

The owners say they forgive the man who broke in and hope he finds God but they are still asking anyone with information about the suspect to reach out to Bryan police.

The manager at OMG Seafood said they appreciate the community’s support as they deal with this.

“We are thankful that you guys are here for us and we thank the Lord too that he is there to protect us and we are blessed also,” he says.

Here is the GoFundMe link if you would like to donate to help them out with repairs.

