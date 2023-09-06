Advertise
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Austin police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Lakeline Mall

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Austin Police Department are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in the armed robbery of a jewelry store at the Lakeline Mall.

The robbery happened between 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Aug. .30 in the mall located at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive.

The suspects “aggressively” entered the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole cash and jewelry, police said.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, they fired several rounds, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Detectives with the Austin Police Department are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery at the Lakeline Mall on Aug. 30.(Austin Police Department)

Police described the first suspect as an Hispanic man approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5′ 7″ tall, and weighing about 200 to 250 pounds. Police said he was armed with a tan handgun, and carrying an oversized tan bag. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a black balaclava, red and black gloves, and white shoes.

The second suspect was described by police as an Hispanic man approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5′ 8″ tall with a medium build, and a mustache. He was armed with a black handgun and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve undershirt, a black short sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.

Police described the third suspect as a Black man approximately 20 to 30 years of age, and 5′ 6″ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a black balaclava, white shoes, black gym bag, and a black backpack.

APD Robbery Unit Detectives would like to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the suspects arriving or leaving the mall.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

