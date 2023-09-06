Advertise
Classroom Champions: Midway’s Marshall Kolb

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway’s Marshall Kolb is this week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion.

Kolb is a straight-A student, and a multi-sport athlete. He plays football at baseball for the Panthers.

He has high hopes for his plans next year, he wants to attend the Air Force Academy. “I’ve always loved fighter jets, and always wanted to serve in the Air Force. It’s been a dream of mine since I was little,” said Kolb.

Midway head coach Shane Anderson calls Marshall a leader. “He is quiet, but he is here every day. He’s never late. He’s the first one in, last one out,” explained Anderson.

Marshall has great faith in God, and in his team. He believes they have what it takes to win a district title this season.

