Connally’s Sibley named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football player of the week

Connally
Connally(Built Ford Tough)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Connally High School senior running back, Kiefer Sibley, is the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football player of the week.

Sibley helped the Cadets take down La Vega 48-40 in the second week of the season.

Sibley ran for 356-yards on 27-carries and scored six touchdowns while adding four tackles on defense as the Cadets started the season with their second consecutive win.

“One of the most important things is how Kiefer gets excited when his teammates have a great game or do something great. As a person you will never see him be disrespectful towards anyone at the school. He never thinks he’s all that…and we knew he was special when as a freshman he went 50-yards during a varsity scrimmage against Lorena and it validated what we thought of him coming out of 8th grade. Kiefer is a great kid; great person and we are all lucky he is a Connally Cadet,” said Connally head football coach Terry Gerik.

