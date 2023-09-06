COOLER WEATHER SOON (but extreme September heat soon)

Can you feel the buzz in the air? The buzz of a cold front? The buzz of some rain? The excitement is palpable across Central Texas for high temperatures dropping potentially below 90° next week and for what could be a few days of decent rain chances. Before we get to the rain and the cooler temperatures, we’ll have to get through what’ll be one of the hottest September days in history and the hottest September day since 2011. All hope is not lost for rain in the near-term, however, because showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning near and west of Highway 281 in Hamilton, Bosque, and Mills County and we’ll have another chance for rain this afternoon in the same spots and also in the Brazos Valley too. If you don’t see rain, which most of the major population centers won’t, you’ll feel the heat! Highs today will climb to near 103° and likely stay just a degree below the record high. Heat index values may be as high as 108° thanks to the extra humidity in the atmosphere. We may miss the record today, but we’ll likely break the record Thursday. Thursday’s record of 103° should fall to a high of 105° and even Saturday’s high of 103° should break a record of 101°. Friday, however, is the day you may be dreading. The forecast high of 107° would not only shatter the record high of 101°, but it would also be the hottest September day since September 13th, 2011 AND it would be only one of 7 days with a high of 107° or higher in September. Should we manage to sneak to 108°, it would be one of only five September days with a high of 108° or above and it would be the hottest September day since September 26th, 2005.

Okay. We got the heat out of the way. Now for the fun stuff: rain! A weak cold front is expected to clip our area late Friday and Saturday and could actually bring us a bit of rain. A few late-day showers and storms are possible near and east of I-35 Friday afternoon and evening pushing in from the northeast. These storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds so there may be some impacts to Friday night football games. With a high of 107°, however, you’ll probably wish for some rain to push across the gridiron. Friday and Saturday’s front realistically won’t push through the area, but the rain-cooled air from Friday will help to drop temperatures. The remnant boundaries from Friday’s rain and the closeness of the front will bring us another 20% rain chance both on Saturday and Sunday. Depending on what happens with Saturday’s storms, Sunday’s rain chances may actually be a bit too low and, as a result, we could see high temperatures dip into the upper 90s!

The big cold front, the one that’ll likely kick the triple-digits out of Central Texas for the rest of the year, has some uncertainty with it. As of now, it looks like the cold front will push through Tuesday but it could be delayed a day or two into Wednesday as well. The front should kick up a few scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening in North Texas and some of those showers could push into our area. The clouds and rain chances should cap our highs in the mid-90s. Widely scattered to numerous showers and storms look likely both on Tuesday and Wednesday since the front may take a bit of time to push entirely through. A stray few stronger storms could be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s a bit too early to determine that just yet. The rain chances are high though, close to 40% both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs dipping into the upper 80s and low 90s. There’s some wiggle room in the forecast next week to drop temperatures even a bit more and maybe bump the rain chances up too, but, I think we’re in a good spot until we get some better forecast model data in.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 7 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 61 4th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 63 days (1980) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 19 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 4th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.