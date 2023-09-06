Houston 18-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Kahlis Willis, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Freddrick Johnson, 12, following an argument Monday evening.

Houston Police Officers were called at approximately 11:00 p.m. Sept. 4 at the 4100 block of Barberry Dr. near Scott Street, where they found Johnson in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

According to police, witnesses said he had been walking home from the store with his friends and got into an argument with Willis. The argument escalated, causing the victim to be shot several times.

Houston Police Southeast Crime Suppression Team officers and deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office took Willis into custody without incident on Sept. 5.

