Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15

A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WEBER
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank ofthe Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border.

The decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state, which for the past two years has aggressively pushed legal boundaries to curb the the flow of migrants under a sprawling mission known as Operation Lone Star. The judge said the state must move the barrier by Sept. 15.

Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

The buoys deployed in July brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden’s administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns. The barrier was an idea that President Donald Trump’s administration considered in 2020 but never implemented.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

Two people were killed when a plane crashed at Huntsville Municipal Airport.
DPS identifies 2 people killed in Huntsville plane crash
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP...
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader
The white glasses had a green label with the name “T. Sheperd.”
Girl, 3, unearths eyeglasses likely buried for half a century in Gatesville
KWTX@4: Car Show event to benefit Unbound Now Waco - 9.6.23
KWTX@4: Car Show event to benefit Unbound Now Waco - 9.6.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Venice plans to charge an entry fee, Nissin Food to release caffeinated...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Venice plans to charge an entry fee, Nissin Food to release caffeinated cup noodles, and more - 9.6.23