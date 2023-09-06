Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old man in connection to aggravated assault that left two wounded in April

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the Apr. 30 shooting of a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued two arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Felder.

Felder was placed under arrest and transported to the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $200,000.

Police responded around 7:08 a.m. Apr. 30 in the 800 block of Valley Dr regarding a call about two people who were shot.

Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where they are in stable condition.

According to police, an initial investigation revealed a suspect shot the two victims inside a house and fled the scene in a silver car.

