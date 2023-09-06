Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old man in connection to aggravated assault that left two wounded in April

Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23,
Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the Apr. 30 shooting of a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued two arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Felder.

Felder was placed under arrest and transported to the Bell County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $200,000.

Police responded around 7:08 a.m. Apr. 30 in the 800 block of Valley Dr regarding a call about two people who were shot.

Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where they are in stable condition.

According to police, an initial investigation revealed a suspect shot the two victims inside a house and fled the scene in a silver car.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

Waco ISD continues advancing dual language immersion programs
Waco ISD continues advancing bilingual programs
KWTX News 10 This Morning
Waco ISD continues advancing dual language immersion programs
Construction at Midtown Park
Bryan City Council approves multi-million dollar playground at Midtown Park
OMG Seafood break-in takes place on Labor Day and thief is caught on security footage.
Bryan restaurant owners seeking information about break-in and theft