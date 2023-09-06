North Texas first responders collect donations, supplies for woman and dog who survived deadly fire

PLANO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of first responders in North Texas visited Sandy Hurlbut and her dog, Jake, the only survivors of a tragic and deadly fire.

The Plano Police Department and Plano Fire-Rescue on Aug. 18 responded to the house fire in the 6600 block of Biltmore Place. Sandy’s husband, Terry Hurlbut, one of the family dogs, Gracie, and the entire home were lost in the fire.

“Plano Police Sergeant Thornsby was the patrol supervisor on the scene that night, and this incident pulled at everyone’s heartstrings, motivating him to find a way to help Mrs. Hurlbut due to her terrible loss,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Thornsby coordinated with fellow police officers and personnel with the Plano Fire Department to collect monetary donations to assist Mrs. Hurlbut in her time of need.

Thornsby’s wife took it upon herself to order multiple items for the surviving dog, which included a dog bed, dog bowls with a feeder station, a new dog leash and collar, dog toys, and dog treats. A friend of the Thornsbys donated an automatic dog feeder.

Sandy Hurlbut and her dog, Jake, met with first responders. (KWTX)

“With kindness and generosity, officers from Plano PD, personnel from Plano FD, and several friends of the Thornsby family all pitched in for this effort, and a generous monetary donation was collected,” police said.

On Sept. 3rd, 2023, arrangements were made to meet with Sandy, her daughter Lisa, son-in-law Tim, and granddaughter Kristin.

Officer Warren, Officer Ansley, and Sergeant Thornsby were all in attendance.

Sandy was presented with the donations and gifts, which, “through some tears, hugs, and smiles, was a wonderful surprise for Mrs. Hurlbut.”

Jake even showed his appreciation for his gifts and rolled upside down, wagging his tail.

Sandy has suffered the devastating loss and “we are incredibly proud of our first responders who have gone above and beyond their call of duty in order to support Mrs. Hurlbut during this difficult time in her life,” police said.

