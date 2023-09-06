Our first, true Fall cold front on the 10 day!

I can confidently a super majority of us are ready to say goodbye to the heat! And we get our chance in the next 10 days. Before any cool down comes our way, we have to get through some extreme heat. We will see some record-setting temperatures going into the weekend. We have TWO cold fronts that will come in the next 10 days and that means we actually get some nicer temperatures and a decent rain chance next week!

Before we get to the rain and the cooler temperatures, we’ll have to get through what’ll be one of the hottest September days in history and the hottest September day since 2011. Thursday’s record of 103° should fall, Friday the record will be shattered* with a high expected around 108°, Saturday’s high of 103° should break a record of 101°, and Sunday might even bring record highs down with a high around 100° expected.

Rain! It’s in the forecast. Several times actually, but our best chance for it will come next week with our stronger cold front. There’s still some uncertainty on timing and totals, but we have all eyes on it and are awaiting the arrival. We will keep you posted on the exact details in the coming days. For now, it’s worth noting its our best chance for rain and it comes with cooler temperatures next week. Before then, we still have a small hope for some liquid magic to fall from the sky. A weak cold front is expected to clip our area late Friday and Saturday and could actually bring us a bit of rain. Most are dry Friday and Saturday but a few late-day showers and storms are possible east of I-35. These storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds so there may be some impacts to Friday night football games. There’s a 20% rain chance both on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A few scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening could push into our area with the main event coming Tuesday. Widely scattered to numerous showers and storms look likely both on Tuesday and Wednesday since the front may take a bit of time to push entirely through. There’s some wiggle room in the forecast next week to drop temperatures even a bit more and maybe bump the rain chances up too, so stay up to date as the latest weather data comes in.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

STREAK: 8 Days (Started Wednesday, August 30th, 2023) 62 4th Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 63 days (1980) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year) 19 Tied 9th Spot 1: 50 (1925)

Next: 21 days (2022)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on September 6th

*Friday is the day you may be dreading. The forecast high of 107° would not only shatter the record high of 101°, but it would also be the hottest September day since September 13th, 2011 AND it would be only one of 7 days with a high of 107° or higher in September. Should we manage to sneak to 108°, it would be one of only five September days with a high of 108° or above and it would be the hottest September day since September 26th, 2005.

