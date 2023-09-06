Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Paxton trial updates: Prosecutors expected to continue building case that AG is corrupt

By TEXAS TRIBUNE STAFF
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Texas Senate. He faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of bribery, dereliction of duty and disregard of official duty. Impeachment prosecutors say Paxton displayed a pattern of “deceit” as he was “turning the keys” of the attorney general’s office over to real estate investor Nate Paul, who was also a political donor.

The trial is expected to hinge on Paxton’s relationship with Paul — and could prominently feature details of Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair. The proceedings involve a massive cast of elected officials, high-profile lawyers, whistleblowers from within Paxton’s office and the attorney general’s former personal assistant.

Paxton’s attorneys argue that the impeachment allegations are baseless or fall under the legitimate duties of the attorney general’s office. They portray the impeachment as a political witch hunt carried out by “Republicans in name only” and have noted that Texas voters have twice reelected Paxton amid several legal battles and scandals.

Happening now

Prosecutors expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday

The first day of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial included a series of highly anticipated votes, including multiple bids to dismiss every article of impeachment. The motions were soundly defeated. But Paxton’s attorneys succeeded in another key early decision when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, acting in his role as trial judge, ruled that the suspended attorney general could not be forced to testify during impeachment proceedings.

In opening statements, House impeachment managers accused Paxton of allowing a “slow creep of corruption” to taint his office. His lawyers fired back and disparaged the impeachment case against him as a dangerous exercise based on “ignorance, innuendo and outright lies.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to continue calling witnesses who they hope will bolster their argument that Paxton should be removed from office.

— Robert Downen and Kate McGee

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23,
Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old man in connection to aggravated assault that left two wounded in April
Waco ISD continues advancing dual language immersion programs
Waco ISD continues advancing bilingual programs
KWTX News 10 This Morning
Waco ISD continues advancing dual language immersion programs
Construction at Midtown Park
Bryan City Council approves multi-million dollar playground at Midtown Park