Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.(KARE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed the names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23,
Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old man in connection to aggravated assault that left two wounded in April
Liam McCalmon, 12, undergoes treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
12-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer helps raise money for new school
*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state