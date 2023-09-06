Advertise
Waco ISD continues advancing bilingual programs

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month begins next week, Waco ISD continues to teach its students to embrace their culture and heritage with growing immersive language programs.

The One-Way Dual Language Immersive Program is one of the many bilingual initiatives implemented in eight of the district’s 15 elementary schools.

“Our One-Way Dual Language Program, our students in the program, their first language is Spanish, and so they learn content in English and Spanish,” Grace Benson, the district’s Director of ESL and Bilingual Education, said.

She said the goal of the program is for students to be able to speak, read and write in both their first language, Spanish, as well as English.

Maria Chapa is one of the dual language teachers for a Pre-K class at Kendrick Elementary. She said she has been teaching dual language programs in the district for around four years.

“We follow Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s...the Spanish curriculum, and, then, on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, we do the language of the day in English,” she said.

Her classroom is filled with learning tools in both English and Spanish.

“I always tell them at the beginning of the day, today, it’s an English day, so we’re using our English word wall,” she said. “The red one is for the Spanish, and then I have blue one for the English.”

Chapa said Pre-K is a major developmental phase for students to learn day-to-day vocabulary, how to socialize and how to build relationships in both English and Spanish. Throughout the year, students will be developing and learning in both their first language and English.

The district has certain goals for each year of the program to provide an assessment of the students’ grasp of both languages. Benson said, by the end of the first year, students should be able to write a sentence in their home language and read that sentence. By the end of the second year, students will be expected to write a full page in their first language and half a page in English.

“Writing is critical, and it’s so important in our program,” she said.

Benson said the district hopes that starting students on this track so early will advance their future careers.

“We want our students to be able to compete in a global society and to be able to speak not only just speak two languages, but also to read and write in two languages, so that when they go out into the world and they are seeking employment, they just have that extra edge to compete,” she said.

By keeping students engaged by constantly using Spanish in the classroom, Benson believes this allows more appreciation and pride in their Hispanic heritage.

“It’s so important for our students to feel proud of their heritage and to continue the traditions that they bring with them from home and to celebrate all of that and to be proud of who they are and their ancestors,” she said. “That’s why a program like this is so critical.”

Waco ISD is entering its third year of its five-year plan to advance the programs throughout the district. They added new teachers to the second grade program, and the end goal is to include more bilingual programs like this in middle schools and high schools.

