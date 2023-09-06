Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wednesday appointments canceled at driver license offices statewide in Texas

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced it has canceled all driver’s license appointments statewide for Sept. 6 due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver’s license system.

DPS said the upgrade is impacting all driver’s license services including renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver record, and verifying eligibility.

The outage is impacting all offices across the state, including the agency’s online portal.

All customers who made an appointment were notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment, DPS said.

DPS said it “continues working to identify the issue which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend” and its employees “are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two passengers dead, two injured in early morning crash in Bell County
Authorities are responding to a shootout that left three victims badly injured and the suspect...
Gholson man dead following shootout with authorities, 2 others injured
Maddox Cozart as a freshman enrolled in the JROTC program
Family of child suspended for natural hairstyle celebrate the Crown Act
Waco prostitution sting operation leads to 19 arrests
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED
Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Latest News

Kahlis Willis, 18,
Houston 18-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Paxton trial updates: Prosecutors expected to continue building case that AG is corrupt
Dyllan Ricardo Felder,23,
Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old man in connection to aggravated assault that left two wounded in April
Waco ISD continues advancing dual language immersion programs
Waco ISD continues advancing bilingual programs