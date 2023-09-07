Advertise
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: September 9-10

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas.

1. Utah Utes at Baylor Bears Football

2. Touchdown in Downtown Killeen

3. Jake’s 1st Annual So-Cal Speed Shop Car Show

4. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

5. Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival

6. Bow Wow Luau

7. Woodway Wine & Food Fest: A Night in Italy

8. John Michael Montgomery in Waco

9. Waco Downtown Farmers Market

10. Name That Tune Bingo

