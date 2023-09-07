Armed suspect waits in line before robbing Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery of a convenience store.

The suspect walked into the convenience store in the 11300 block of Westheimer on July 21, 2023, at around 4:45 p.m.

After entering the store, the suspect stood in line and acted like a customer while holding a gun in his right hand.

When the suspect got to the counter, he showed his handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.

Once the suspect had the money, he fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a 5′10 to 6′0 tall White man who weighs 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-8477. People can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

