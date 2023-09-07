‘Conservation is critical’: ERCOT issues emergency energy alert, says ‘controlled outages could be necessary’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT, the operator of the State of Texas’ power grid, on Wednesday night issued an “Energy Emergency Alert Level 2″ calling for conservation of energy in order to “maintain reliability of the grid” and avoid the possibility of “controlled outages.”

Earlier on Wednesday, ERCOT issued a conservation appeal from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator said the appeal apparently did not work because “operating reserves are continuing to decline.”

At this time, there are no power outages associated with the power grid, ERCOT said. Texans, however, are being told to limit the use of electricity.

“An EEA 2 is issued when ERCOT’s operating reserves have dropped below 1,750 MWs and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes,” ERCOT said.

“Controlled outages have not been requested at this time, however, could become necessary if demand isn’t lowered or additional supply cannot be added from generators.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.