LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters are battling the Big Jone fire off highway 281 in Lampasas County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is burning about five miles south of Evant, Texas.

There is currently no information regarding the size of the fire or the containment percentage.

This is a developing story.

